Alberta Crown seeking special prosecutor to assist with UCP leadership race investigation

The RCMP investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race will be getting some assistance from an outside prosecutor.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) announced Thursday it is seeking a prosecutor to help advise police as they look into the campaign which eventually saw Jason Kenney named UCP leader.

The leadership race and election have been plagued with allegations of voter fraud and mismanagement of money.

“Based on recent information, the ACPS will seek an out-of-province prosecutor to provide advice to police on any matters arising during the investigation,” Sarah Langley, acting ACPS head, said in a statement.

“Going forward, an independent extra-provincial prosecutor will be responsible for providing advice to the police at their request. Prosecutors do not oversee investigations.”

Langley noted the ACPS will not be directly involved in the investigation but has been closely monitoring it.

During question period of the 30th sitting of the legislature, NDP Leader Rachel Notley raised concerns that Premier Kenney and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer could exert influence over the investigation. She said a special prosecutor should be appointed or Schweitzer should step aside. Both Kenney and Schweitzer maintained the RCMP investigation was independent of UCP influence.