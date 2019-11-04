Alberta election commissioner hands down additional $25K in fines in connection to UCP leadership investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s election commissioner has levied $25,000 in fines against people connected to Jeff Callaway’s United Conservative Party leadership campaign.

The Office of the Election Commissioner fined Robyn Lore a total of $17,000, including $9,000 for “collud(ing) with Jeff Callaway… to circumvent or attempt to circumvent a contribution limit”.

Lore was also fined for furnishing $60,000 to Cameron Davies “for the purpose of having him contribute those funds to Jeff Callaway” and contributing $60,000 “furnished to him by a prohibited entity, Agropyron Enterprises Ltd., for the purpose of making a contribution to Jeff Callaway.”

The commissioner also fined Agropyron — which a corporate search shows Lore listed as a director of the company — $8,000 for making a prohibited contribution of $60,000 to Callaway.

In July, Callaway was fined $15,000 for colluding with Robyn Lore “to circumvent a contribution limit,” part of $70,000 in fines levied against the UCP leadership candidate by the commissioner.

The Office of the Election Commissioner has levied more than $211,723 in fines to date in relation to Callaway’s campaign.

–with files from Adam MacVicar