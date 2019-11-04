Menu

Politics

Alberta election commissioner hands down additional $25K in fines in connection to UCP leadership investigation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 4, 2019 7:11 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 7:14 pm
Court documents shed light on allegations in UCP leadership campaign
WATCH: (Aug. 23, 2019) A recent court filing contains a letter sent to former UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway during his alleged kamikaze campaign for the top party seat. Joel Senick explains what the letter alleges.

Alberta’s election commissioner has levied $25,000 in fines against people connected to Jeff Callaway’s United Conservative Party leadership campaign.

The Office of the Election Commissioner fined Robyn Lore a total of $17,000, including $9,000 for “collud(ing) with Jeff Callaway… to circumvent or attempt to circumvent a contribution limit”.

Related News

Lore was also fined for furnishing $60,000 to Cameron Davies “for the purpose of having him contribute those funds to Jeff Callaway” and contributing $60,000 “furnished to him by a prohibited entity, Agropyron Enterprises Ltd., for the purpose of making a contribution to Jeff Callaway.”

READ MORE: Energize Alberta fined by Election Commissioner in Callaway UCP leadership investigation

The commissioner also fined Agropyron — which a corporate search shows Lore listed as a director of the company — $8,000 for making a prohibited contribution of $60,000 to Callaway.

In July, Callaway was fined $15,000 for colluding with Robyn Lore “to circumvent a contribution limit,” part of $70,000 in fines levied against the UCP leadership candidate by the commissioner.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Court documents shed light on allegations in UCP leadership campaign

The Office of the Election Commissioner has levied more than $211,723 in fines to date in relation to Callaway’s campaign.

–with files from Adam MacVicar

