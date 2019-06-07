2nd fine in 1 week issued in relation to Jeff Callaway’s UCP leadership bid

As investigations into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race continue, Alberta’s Election Commissioner has levied new fines in relation to Jeff Callaway‘s bid for the UCP leadership.

It’s the second time this week that Lorne Gibson has issued fines connected with Callaway’s campaign.

Christopher Scase has been fined $1,750 for allegedly donating $2,500 to the Callaway campaign in the name of Janet Scase. The fine was levied on June 3.

On the same day, Christopher Maitland was fined $4,500 after the commissioner found he violated the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act by contributing $3,000 to Callaway’s campaign “with funds given or furnished by another person.”

So far, $77,250 in fines have been levied in relation to Callaway’s campaign.

Callaway’s leadership bid has been dogged by allegations it was a kamikaze campaign with the sole purpose of targeting Kenney’s main opponent, Brian Jean.

Callaway ultimately dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Kenney, who has since become Alberta’s 15th Premier.

Emails obtained by Global News earlier this year suggest Kenney staffers provided strategic direction, attack ads, speaking notes, speeches and media support to the Callaway campaign.

Throughout the 2019 Alberta general election campaign, Kenney denied involvement in the scheme.

“There was staff communicating on communications material and stuff like that,” Kenney told Global News Radio in March while speaking about his campaign staff’s dealings with members of Callaway’s leadership campaign. “This is not the least bit unusual that campaigns will communicate.”

Kenney has also vehemently denied that he helped to finance Callaway’s campaign in any way.

The RCMP is also looking into the UCP leadership race following allegations of voter fraud.

Late last month, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service announced it is seeking a prosecutor to help advise police as they look into the campaign.

With files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich and Julia Wong.

Email tips in confidence to adam.macvicar@globalnews.ca and julia.wong@globalnews.ca