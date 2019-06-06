New $4,500 fine issued in connection with Jeff Callaway’s UCP leadership bid

As investigations continue into allegations of wrongdoing in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, as well as Jeff Callaway’s leadership bid in particular, Alberta’s election commissioner has levied yet another fine.

Earlier this week, Christopher Maitland was issued a $4,500 fine after the commissioner found he violated the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act by contributing $3,000 to Callaway’s campaign “with funds given or furnished by another person.”

The fine was levied on June 3.

READ MORE: Jeff Park appeals fines issued in relation to Callaway leadership campaign investigation

Callaway’s campaign has been under close scrutiny because of allegations his bid was a “kamikaze campaign” intended to go after Jason Kenney’s primary rival, Brian Jean. Callaway eventually dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Kenney, who emerged victorious in the contest and has since become premier.

READ MORE: Kenney, Notley swap misconduct allegations in Alberta legislature

Emails obtained by Global News earlier this year show ongoing communication between the Kenney and Callaway campaigns throughout much of the race. They suggest Kenney staffers provided strategic direction, attack ads, speaking notes, speeches and media support to the Callaway campaign.

“There was staff communicating on communications material and stuff like that,” Kenney told Global News Radio in March, while speaking about his campaign staff’s dealings with members of Callaway’s leadership campaign. “This is not the least bit unusual that campaigns will communicate.”

Kenney has also vehemently denied that he helped to finance Callaway’s campaign in any way.

Meanwhile, an RCMP investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the 2017 leadership race is ongoing. Late last month, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service announced it is seeking a prosecutor to help advise police as they look into the campaign.

READ MORE: Alberta Crown seeking special prosecutor to assist with UCP leadership race investigation

Watch below: (From May 30, 2019) Alberta is seeking a special outside prosecutor to assist the RCMP as they look into whether fraud was committed in the UCP leadership race won by Jason Kenney.