Jeff Callaway drops out of UCP leadership race, endorses Jason Kenney

Former Wildrose Party president Jeff Callaway has dropped out of the United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership race.

Former campaign manager Randy Kerr told Global News Callaway announced his decision at an event Wednesday morning in Red Deer.

Callaway plans to endorse Jason Kenney for the party leadership.

“Jason talks about listening to the grassroots members and it is because of his leadership we have a United Conservative Party today,” Callaway said in a statement. “This is about bringing conservatives together and ensuring a strong, unified party.

“I firmly believe Jason will build and unify the UCP with the input of the grassroots members, and not dictate party policy.”

Kenney will face off against former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer in the race to lead the UCP.

Kenney said Callaway is a man of integrity and depth of character who “understands that unity will only work if we park the egos.”

“Throughout the campaign, Jeff has provided thoughtful and solid ideas to get Alberta back on track,” he said in a statement.

“With the support of Jeff, we will work to defeat the NDP in 2019, and have a government that is on the side of Albertans.”

Voting will take place by preferential, non-weighted ballot between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28.

The leader will be announced on Oct. 28 at the Metropolitan Centre in Calgary.

