Jeff Callaway fined $68,000 by Alberta Election Commissioner

Former United Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeff Callaway has been fined $68,000 by Alberta’s election commissioner for irregular campaign contributions.

Callaway faces 24 fines in relation to the 2017 leadership race, including a $15,000 fine for colluding with Calgary businessman Robyn Lore “to circumvent a contribution limit.”

The fines also include soliciting or accepting a $60,000 contribution “that the contestant knew or ought to have known was from a prohibited person or entity,” according to the election commissioner’s website.

According to letters obtained by Global News, it’s alleged the money was donated to the campaign through a Calgary-based business called Agropyron. A corporate search lists Robyn Lore as a director of the company.

It’s alleged that money was then used to make contributions to Jeff Callaway’s campaign in other people’s names.

Callaway’s leadership bid has been dogged by allegations it was a kamikaze campaign with the sole purpose of targeting Kenney’s main opponent, Brian Jean.

Callaway ultimately dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Kenney.

Emails released to local media, including Global News, earlier this year show ongoing contact during the 2017 leadership race between the Kenney and Callaway campaigns.

They suggest Kenney staffers provided strategic direction, attack ads, speaking notes, speeches and media support to the Callaway campaign.

Kenney has denied any involvement in the scheme.

The RCMP has confirmed it is looking into the 2017 UCP leadership race.

To date, $145,250 in fines have been levied in relation to Callaway’s campaign.