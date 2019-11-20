Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta opposition leader ousted from legislature hasn’t decided when she’ll return

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 2:48 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:54 pm
Fireworks in Alberta legislature as Notley booted over Bill 22 comments
The heat and accusations were flying in the Alberta legislature on Tuesday around Bill 22, which affects the position of the elections commissioner. Opposition leader Rachel Notley made comments that led to her removal from the legislature.

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said she hasn’t decided when she will return to the legislature chamber.

Notley was tossed out on Tuesday for refusing to apologize after accusing government house leader Jason Nixon of misleading the house.

Notley said the Speaker’s office has made it clear to her that she must apologize before she will be allowed back.

READ MORE: Rachel Notley kicked out of Alberta legislature for comment on election watchdog’s dismissal

Notley was ousted during questions about a bill that directs election commissioner Lorne Gibson be fired.

Gibson has been investigating fundraising violations by Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

LISTEN: Rachel Notley joins Ryan Jespersen to discuss her opposition to the UCP government’s Bill 22 that fires the Alberta Election Commissioner during an investigation into the UCP leadership campaign

Notley objected after Nixon told the house that under the bill no one is to be fired.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Firing of Alberta election commissioner called ‘political interference,’ Opposition seeks intervention

She said her caucus is looking for ways to stop the bill, and adds that even by introducing it, Kenney has earned the dubious title of “the most corrupt and anti-democratic premier in the history of the country.”

She said she can’t find another example in Canada where a premier or prime minister shut down a quasi-judicial inquiry into his or her actions.

Rachel Notley joins rally of nurses outside Alberta legislature
Rachel Notley joins rally of nurses outside Alberta legislature
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsRachel NotleyJason KenneyAlberta GovernmentUnited Conservative PartyAlberta UCPJeff CallawayTravis ToewsAlberta Election CommissionerKenneyUCP leadershipDemocracy WatchUCP leadership campaignKamikaze CampaignLorne GibsonAlberta elections commissionerkenney callawayucp moneyAlberta Bill 22Alberta elections commissioner firedAlberta election commissioner firingUCP fires elections commissionerUCP investivationUCP leadership campaign finesUCP leadership campaign investigation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.