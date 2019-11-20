Alberta opposition leader ousted from legislature hasn’t decided when she’ll return

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said she hasn’t decided when she will return to the legislature chamber.

Notley was tossed out on Tuesday for refusing to apologize after accusing government house leader Jason Nixon of misleading the house.

Notley said the Speaker’s office has made it clear to her that she must apologize before she will be allowed back.

Notley was ousted during questions about a bill that directs election commissioner Lorne Gibson be fired.

Gibson has been investigating fundraising violations by Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

LISTEN: Rachel Notley joins Ryan Jespersen to discuss her opposition to the UCP government’s Bill 22 that fires the Alberta Election Commissioner during an investigation into the UCP leadership campaign

View link »

Notley objected after Nixon told the house that under the bill no one is to be fired.

Story continues below advertisement

She said her caucus is looking for ways to stop the bill, and adds that even by introducing it, Kenney has earned the dubious title of “the most corrupt and anti-democratic premier in the history of the country.”

She said she can’t find another example in Canada where a premier or prime minister shut down a quasi-judicial inquiry into his or her actions.

1:48 Rachel Notley joins rally of nurses outside Alberta legislature Rachel Notley joins rally of nurses outside Alberta legislature