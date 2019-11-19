Menu

Politics

Rachel Notley kicked out of Alberta legislature for comment on election watchdog’s dismissal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 5:06 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 5:07 pm
Man investigating UCP leadership race losing his job
WATCH ABOVE: The man investigating the UCP leadership race is about to be let go. The Kenney government says the office of the election commissioner will still exist but it's being moved. Tom Vernon explains.

Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley has been kicked out of the legislature chamber after she refused to apologize for comments about the United Conservative government firing the province’s election watchdog.

Notley told the house that Government House Leader Jason Nixon was making misleading statements on why the government was firing Lorne Gibson during Gibson’s investigation of UCP fundraising misdeeds.

READ MORE: Alberta government firing election commissioner who was investigating leadership

Legislature members have wide latitude to debate in the house, but rules don’t allow for allegations that one member is deliberately misleading or lying.

When Speaker Nathan Cooper directed Notley to apologize, she refused, saying bigger issues are stake and that legislation to fire Gibson is “corrupt.”

READ MORE: Energize Alberta fined by Election Commissioner in Callaway UCP leadership investigation

Cooper ejected Notley for the day, and she picked up her books and papers and walked out as colleagues pounded their desks in support.

Story continues below advertisement

Gibson has levelled more than $200,000 in fines surrounding rule-breaking linked to the 2017 United Conservative leadership race, which Jason Kenney won before he became premier this year.

Political scientist weighs in on Alberta government’s decision to fire election commissioner
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyJason KenneyAlberta NDPUCPUnited Conservative PartyUCP leadership raceJason NixonAlberta Election CommissionerLorne Gibson
