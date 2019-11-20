Man stabbed in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s was stabbed in northwest Calgary on Wednesday, according to EMS and police.

Police said emergency crews found a man holding his stomach, saying he had been stabbed, in the 4800 block of Dalton Drive N.W. after 4 p.m.

The victim was initially in life-threatening condition but was upgraded to serious, but stable condition when he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, police and EMS said.

Police said they were questioning a man who lives in the house.

The victim and potential suspect were not being co-operative, police reported.

