Politics

Saint John city council moves forward with flyer bylaw

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 4:31 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 5:54 pm
Saint John councilor proposes flyer bylaw
WATCH: A Saint John councillor is hoping a new bylaw will help residents cut the clutter. Travis Fortnum has the details.

The City of Saint John is moving forward with a bylaw that looks to limit flyer delivery.

When it goes into effect, residents will either be able to opt-in or opt-out of receiving flyers. The specifics will be worked out as a report is drawn up.

Similar regulations have been put in place in communities across Canada, but was brought to Saint John by Coun. David Hickey.

READ MORE: Halifax’s no-flyer bylaw is now in effect — here’s how it works

“I did a rough calculation,” Hickey says, “and based on the amount of flyers we get in Saint John, the percentage of people who recycle in this city and the weight of the flyers: the City of Saint John is paying about $45,000 a year in tipping fees at our landfills to dispose of these.”

David Hickey brought the bylaw before Saint John city council.
David Hickey brought the bylaw before Saint John city council.

At a council meeting Monday evening, the motion was discussed before it received near-unanimous support.

READ MORE: Moncton man launches petition calling for change to flyer delivery system

One councillor, who also owns local businesses, isn’t convinced.

“Government regulations kill business,” says Blake Armstrong, the councillor who voted against the bylaw. “I like what David’s doing, I understand it, but I’m a person who believes in free enterprise and the less bylaws the better.

“We don’t need any more bylaws.”

“I think we do,” Hickey says, “and I think the overwhelming support from council and from the community is that we do.”

The biggest distributors will now be informed of the coming bylaw, with frameworks likely to be put in place next year.

Saint JohnBylawMailAdvertisementsFlyer DeliveryBlake ArmstrongDavid HickeySaint John City Council
