Moncton man launches petition calling for change to flyer delivery system

A Moncton man is calling for a change to the way flyers are distributed across the province.

Frederic Laforge has launched a petition calling for the flyer delivery system in New Brunswick to require residents to opt in rather than opt out.

“So people who do want the service can call and get the service delivered,” explained Laforge.

Laforge’s online petition has more than 2,000 signatures as of Tuesday, and he says he started the online petition after repeatedly asking that flyers not be delivered to his home.

“I have been trying to call many, many times and then every time somebody new starts distributing the flyers, it starts appearing again,” said Laforge.

He’s calling on Brunswick News, the publisher that oversees delivery of the flyers, to switch from on opt-out delivery system to one in which residents have to opt in.

Laforge said that with flyers now available online and through apps, paper flyers are becoming outdated and are a poor option for the environment

“The plastic bag around it, that is distributed around the city and around the province,” he said.

His petition has support from other residents, like Robert Daniel of Moncton, who said he looks forward to getting the weekly flyers.

“I think that is good because it saves on waste and them all over the streets — because people leave them in their driveways a lot, you see,” said Daniel.

Since Laforge launched his petition, officials with the City of Moncton have also taken notice.

“I mean, that is a considerable figure in a city our size,” said Greg Turner, a Moncton city councillor.

Turner said a number of residents have contacted the city, calling on council to address the matter.

“It is something that we certainly have to look at and address. You know, the citizens are looking for some support here, and we have to look at all of the options available to us,” said Turner, adding that the city will be consulting its legal team.

The flyer delivery issue will be addressed at council within the next month. Global News reached out to Brunswick News for comment but did not receive a reply.

Laforge said he plans to present his flyer petition to Moncton city council in the coming weeks.