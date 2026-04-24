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Canada

Billy Bishop Airport expropriation legislation includes large portions of Toronto Islands

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 5:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford Government introduces legislation to take over Billy Bishop Airport and parkland'
Ford Government introduces legislation to take over Billy Bishop Airport and parkland
RELATED: Ford Government introduces legislation to take over Billy Bishop Airport and parkland
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Families living along Toronto’s waterfront say they’re growing more worried their access to precious green space is about to become more limited, as the Ford government moves to seize a strip of land near the island airport.

On Thursday, the province tabled legislation to take over the City of Toronto’s portion of the tripartite agreement governing Billy Bishop Airport.

The legislation included a long expropriation list — with a third of Little Norway Park and a chunk of the Toronto Islands among the areas Queen’s Park will have permission to seize if the bill passes.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said the park will remain parkland despite the potential expropriation.

The Toronto Port Authority — which is leading work on the airport — said the park was needed to “provide improved access to the airport in an effort to alleviate pinch-points and congestion.”

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow remains worried the province could pave part of the park, putting up a loud, public fight against a provincial administration that city hall usually strives to work alongside.

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“They want to expropriate this park and erase it,” Chow warned on Friday. “That is what we will not stand for.”

Some residents are concerned, too.

“We have a school right behind us and a daycare and a neighbourhood centre and they all come out to play here,” long-time local resident Joan Prouse said. “So I don’t think that’s fair.”

Another resident, Diane Jameson, said she was concerned about the air quality impacts a busier airport could bring.

The Ontario NDP released a list of the land the government is giving itself permission to take over. It includes large sections of the Toronto Islands, like Hanlan’s Point and the non-residential part of Ward’s Island.

“The Premier could be making life more affordable for working people, but he’d rather pick pointless fights with the City of Toronto,” NDP MPP Chris Glover said. “He needs to keep his hands off our public lands and scrap this ridiculous project.”

The Ministry of Transportation says geographic locators will be narrowed as it becomes clearer what land is needed to support the expansion.

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The Port Authority suggested the new runway could need to be at least 500 metres longer than it currently is.

–with files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley

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