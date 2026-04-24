NDP’s only Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice to run for Quebec solidaire

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Alexandre Boulerice, the NDP’s only Quebec Member of Parliament, is set to leave federal politics to run provincially for Québec solidaire, sources told Global News Friday.

An official announcement is expected at a press conference Monday.

Boulerice has represented the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie since the NDP’s 2011 ‘Orange Wave’ breakthrough in Quebec. He is currently the party’s lone elected member in the province.

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His departure would mark another setback for the federal New Democratic Party, which is expected to hold just five seats in the House of Commons after Monday.

Quebec solidaire has been trailing in recent polls ahead of the provincial election this fall, and Boulerice’s potential candidacy could provide a boost to the party’s profile.