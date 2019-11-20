Man wanted in Canada-wide warrant may be in GTA and Durham regions: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a federal offender.

Toronto police say the provincial parole-enforcement squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Chibuike Nwagwu.

They say Nwagwu has allegedly breached his statutory release.

Police say he is serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and gun-related offences.

Investigators described Nwagwu as 5’11”, 200 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

They say he is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Caledon and the Durham areas in Ontario.

1:44 SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement