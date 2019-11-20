Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in Canada-wide warrant may be in GTA and Durham regions: Toronto police

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 2:44 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:45 pm
Chibuike Nwagwu, 34, is wanted by Toronto police on a Canada-wide warrant. .
Chibuike Nwagwu, 34, is wanted by Toronto police on a Canada-wide warrant. . handout / Toronto police

TORONTO – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a federal offender.

Toronto police say the provincial parole-enforcement squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Chibuike Nwagwu.

They say Nwagwu has allegedly breached his statutory release.

READ MORE: Man sought on Canada-wide warrant may be in Toronto, Waterloo Region: OPP

Police say he is serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and gun-related offences.

Investigators described Nwagwu as 5’11”, 200 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

They say he is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Caledon and the Durham areas in Ontario.

SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough
SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeCanada-Wide WarrantFederal offenderfederal offender wantedChibuike NwagwuChibuike Nwagwu wantedman wanted canada-wide warrantToronto police wanted
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.