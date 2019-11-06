Man sought on Canada-wide warrant may be in Toronto, Waterloo Region: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who officers say is known to frequent Waterloo Region and Toronto.

OPP describe Richard “Ricky” Patterson as a five-foot-five man who weighs 127 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They say the 52-year-old is currently under a long-term supervision order resulting from accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police are asking anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts to call the provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

