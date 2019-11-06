Menu

Crime

Man sought on Canada-wide warrant may be in Toronto, Waterloo Region: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 10:33 am
Police say Richard "Ricky" Patterson is known to frequent Toronto and Waterloo Region.
Police say Richard "Ricky" Patterson is known to frequent Toronto and Waterloo Region. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who officers say is known to frequent Waterloo Region and Toronto.

OPP describe Richard “Ricky” Patterson as a five-foot-five man who weighs 127 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: OPP seeking federal offender known to frequent London, Hamilton, Toronto

They say the 52-year-old is currently under a long-term supervision order resulting from accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police are asking anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts to call the provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

