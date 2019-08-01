OPP seeking federal offender known to frequent London, Hamilton, Toronto
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for help in the search for a federal offender known to frequent London, Hamilton and Toronto.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Jerome Dalton Williams following a breach of parole, police say.
Williams is described as a six-foot-tall black man who weighs 196 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest, upper left arm and right forearm.
Williams is currently serving a four-year sentence for a dozen crimes, including eight weapon-related offences.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).
Tips may be also be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
