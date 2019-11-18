‘A lot of work left to do’: Blue Bombers one win away from ending 28-year Grey Cup drought

Send this page to someone via email

One drought will have to come to an end on Sunday in the 107th Grey Cup.

The two teams with the longest Grey Cup droughts in the CFL, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will meet up in this year’s championship game. The Bombers’ ‘cupless’ streak is at 28 years, while the Ticats last hoisted the cup in 1999.

“I’m pretty sure they’re not going to be satisfied,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said. “Nor will we, unless we handle our business.” Tweet This

Two playoff wins down, and one more to go for the Bombers, whose defence willed the team to victory in the West Final with a pair of massive goal line stands in the fourth quarter.

“All the other guys are making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do on those plays, and then somebody does something a little bit extra, and makes a big stop,” O’Shea said.

The game was likely saved by a little-known special-teamer.

Shayne Gauthier raced all the way across the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle on a punt return in the fourth quarter.

“Shayne Gauthier is a hell of a man,” O’Shea said. “If you want to talk about any particular play in this game, talk about number 44, Shayne Gauthier running down a returner who has a lead on him and securing the tackle, and preventing the score.”

“That’s as big as a play as you’ll ever see.” Tweet This

For the ninth time in CFL history, the modern day incarnations of these two clubs will meet in the Grey Cup game, and the first since 1984.

Five of the Bombers’ 10 Grey Cup victories have come against the Ticats, but at 15-3, they were the one team the Bombers didn’t beat this season.

Hamilton won 23-15 and 33-13 in their two head-to-head meetings.

“We got a lot of work left to do,” O’Shea said. “Hamilton is a very good football team, so we got to make sure we stick to our process, our preparation, and try to avoid all the noise the Grey Cup brings.”

The Bombers will be the home team, but they’re opting to wear the same road white uniforms they wore in their last two wins.

There is one guarantee O’Shea was willing to make, and that was regarding their practice location in leading up to the big game.

“We will be outside,” he said. “We do not go indoors. We will not go indoors.”

