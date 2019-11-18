Life in 1990 – the last time the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The last time the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held the Grey Cup in their hands was Nov. 25, 1990 when they beat the Edmonton Eskimos.

Nearly three decades later, the team has another shot when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2019 Grey Cup final Sunday.

A lot has changed since the last time the Blue and Gold won the cup.

The party at City Hall in 1990 when the Blue Bombers brought home the Grey Cup. Global News

For starters, the World Wide Web was just being proposed, the Berlin Wall came down and the Hubble Telescope was launched into space.

In Winnipeg, the average home cost $85,018 — now those prices have soared to $324,312 today.

1:35 Blue Bombers Advance To Grey Cup Blue Bombers Advance To Grey Cup

The Christmas classic Home Alone was just released and topping the box office.

On the radio, Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This were topping the charts.

The hairstyles and the clothes may have changed since the team last secured the cup, but the fans and their spirit are the same and they’re hoping that will drive the team to bring home the Grey Cup.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans at the Grey Cup celebration in 1990. Global News