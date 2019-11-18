Excessive speed to blame for 2 serious weekend collisions in Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two serious, single-vehicle collisions resulting in one death and injuries to two people over the weekend were caused by speeding drivers, according to Calgary police.

First responders were called to the first collision, in the community of Erin Woods, at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Investigators believe the driver, a man in his 50s, was speeding north on 52 Street toward Erin Woods Drive S.E. when he lost control.

He crossed the median and went off the road before crashing into a tree at the intersection of 52 Street and Erin Woods Drive, and caught fire.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters who then pulled the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it wasn’t known if alcohol or drugs were also a factor in that crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Man killed on Deerfoot Trail

A driver was killed the next day after police believe he lost control of his vehicle while merging on Deerfoot Trail.

Police say the driver was merging onto the highway from 130 Avenue S.E. at about 2:15 p.m. and after losing control, the vehicle rolled and struck a light before stopping.

In addition to the driver being killed, a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger was also taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Calgary police investigated a crash on Deerfoot Trail at 130 Avenue S.E. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Mike Hills/Global News