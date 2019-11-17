1 dead after single-vehicle rollover on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A person died after a single-vehicle rollover in Calgary on Sunday, according to EMS.

Police said the crash happened near Deerfoot Trail and 130 Avenue S.E. at around 2:15 p.m., adding that the area was closed as they investigated.

Officers said there were “multiple” people in the vehicle at the time.

EMS said the individual was declared dead at the scene, and one person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE Traffic units at scene of the collision on Deerfoot and are reopening Deerfoot Trail but the off ramp from 130 Av will remain closed. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 17, 2019

