1 dead after single-vehicle rollover on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 5:06 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 6:09 pm
Calgary police investigated a crash on Deerfoot Trail at 130 Avenue S.E. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Calgary police investigated a crash on Deerfoot Trail at 130 Avenue S.E. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Courtesy: Ron Tarrant

A person died after a single-vehicle rollover in Calgary on Sunday, according to EMS.

Police said the crash happened near Deerfoot Trail and 130 Avenue S.E. at around 2:15 p.m., adding that the area was closed as they investigated.

Officers said there were “multiple” people in the vehicle at the time.

EMS said the individual was declared dead at the scene, and one person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

