Calgary police investigate fatal McKenzie Lake crash

Calgary police say one man was killed in a crash in the community of McKenzie Lake on Tuesday night.

The collision happened just before midnight on McKenzie Lake Way Southeast, just south of the 1000 block of McKenzie Lake Bay Southeast, according to Calgary Emergency Medical Services.

The man was the only person in the truck at the time, which hit a tree, according to EMS.

Calgary police said it’s thought icy roads may have been a factor in the collision.

According to police, officers were called to over 200 crashes on Tuesday, including 17 with injuries.

Calgary police investigate a fatal crash on McKenzie Lake Way Southeast on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Global News

