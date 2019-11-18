Menu

Canada

Over 3,800 homes, businesses without power in Brampton on Monday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 7:42 am
A map of the power outage affecting residents in Brampton as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
A map of the power outage affecting residents in Brampton as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Handout / Alectra Utilities

A power outage is affecting about 3,870 homes and businesses in the northeastern part of Brampton on Monday morning.

Alectra Utilities, the city’s electricity distributor, first tweeted about the power outage at around 6:30 a.m.

The affected area is from Bramalea Road to Goreway Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East to Bovaird Drive East.

It is unknown what caused the area to be without power, but Alectra said crews are working to resolve the issue.

The estimated time of power restoration for the area is around 10 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said they received multiple calls about traffic lights being out in the area and are asking motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonPower OutageAlectraAlectra UtilitiesSandalwood ParkwayBramalea RoadGoreway DriveBovaird DriveBrampton power outageAlectra power outagepower cut Brampton
