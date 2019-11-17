RCMP investigates fatal crash in Upper Brookside, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Upper Brookside, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the collision on Highway 104 at approximately 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Police respond to barricaded person call in Dartmouth

They were able to determine that a truck carrying two adults had entered the ditch and collided with a tree.

A 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both from East Hants, N.S., were transported to hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead. The woman has since been transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax for further non-life threatening medical treatment.

1:43 2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash 2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash

Police say that the Valley Kemptown Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.