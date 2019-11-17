Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigates fatal crash in Upper Brookside, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 4:58 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Upper Brookside, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the collision on Highway 104 at approximately 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Police respond to barricaded person call in Dartmouth

They were able to determine that a truck carrying two adults had entered the ditch and collided with a tree.

A 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both from East Hants, N.S., were transported to hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead. The woman has since been transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax for further non-life threatening medical treatment.

2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash
2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash

Police say that the Valley Kemptown Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxFatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPSingle Vehicle CrashHighway 104QEII HospitalEast HantsUpper Brookside
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.