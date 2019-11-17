Menu

Politics

Winnipeg woman who encouraged Canadians to vote after cancer diagnosis dies

By Will Reimer and Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 10:59 am
Winnipegger Maddison Yetman was diagnosed at 18 with terminal cancer and given a week to live. Yet, she says, she still managed to vote in the election and encouraged others. Submitted

A young Winnipeg woman who went viral urging Canadians to get out and vote after she received a terminal cancer diagnosis has died.

Maddison Yetman, 18, posted a video to Twitter last month in which she said that if she could find time to vote despite her unexpected illness, so could everyone else.

READ MORE: Young Winnipeg woman with days to live urges Canadians to vote

The teen’s post has so far been “liked” some 16,800 times and retweeted over 8,000 times by people across the country, including political party leaders like Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh.

Yetman died Saturday afternoon after a short battle with cancer and in lieu of flowers, she wanted people to make donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Her Twitter page — which she used to voice support for a number of causes ranging from climate action and monarch butterflies to, of course, political participation – says she was a student at the University of Winnipeg.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
