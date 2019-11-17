Winnipeg woman who encouraged Canadians to vote after cancer diagnosis dies

Send this page to someone via email

A young Winnipeg woman who went viral urging Canadians to get out and vote after she received a terminal cancer diagnosis has died.

Maddison Yetman, 18, posted a video to Twitter last month in which she said that if she could find time to vote despite her unexpected illness, so could everyone else.

The teen’s post has so far been “liked” some 16,800 times and retweeted over 8,000 times by people across the country, including political party leaders like Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh.

Yetman died Saturday afternoon after a short battle with cancer and in lieu of flowers, she wanted people to make donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Maddison passed away yesterday afternoon after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She ask that we thank everyone who sent messages of support and love. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. https://t.co/edr9Iz0855 — Maddison (@MaddiYet) November 17, 2019

Her Twitter page — which she used to voice support for a number of causes ranging from climate action and monarch butterflies to, of course, political participation – says she was a student at the University of Winnipeg.