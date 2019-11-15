Menu

Crime

Suspect, victim identified in Houston, B.C. homicide investigation

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 7:23 pm
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Houston RCMP say they have identified a suspect in connection with a homicide in the northern B.C. community earlier this week.

The investigation is linked to the shooting death of a man, whose body was found in the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide in Houston, B.C. after reported shooting

On Friday, RCMP identified that victim as 23-year-old Elijah Dumont, who was a resident of the Houston area.

Police say they are “actively looking” for the suspect, whose name and description have not been released, and are seeking the public’s help.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP investigating homicide

RCMP continue to describe the killing as an “isolated incident,” and said there was no suggestion the public was at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP report into northern B.C. murders details possible fourth victim
