Suspect, victim identified in Houston, B.C. homicide investigation

Houston RCMP say they have identified a suspect in connection with a homicide in the northern B.C. community earlier this week.

The investigation is linked to the shooting death of a man, whose body was found in the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, RCMP identified that victim as 23-year-old Elijah Dumont, who was a resident of the Houston area.

Police say they are “actively looking” for the suspect, whose name and description have not been released, and are seeking the public’s help.

RCMP continue to describe the killing as an “isolated incident,” and said there was no suggestion the public was at risk.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

