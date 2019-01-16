Crime
January 16, 2019

Prince George RCMP investigating homicide

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating a homicide after a body was found Jan. 12.

Prince George RCMP are asking for information from the public following the discovery of a body.

On Saturday Jan. 12, RCMP were notified about a person laying in a ditch on West Lake Estates Road, off Blackwater Road. Officers later determined the 40-year-old male was deceased and members of The North District Major Crime Unit are investigating it as a homicide.

Earlier in the day Prince George RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire off Highway 16 in the Beaverly area. It appeared to be abandoned and investigators are attempting to determine if there’s a possible link between the vehicle fire and the homicide.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but say he was a Prince George resident and was likely targeted.

