Crime

RCMP investigating homicide in Houston, B.C. after reported shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 6:04 pm
Houston RCMP says officers were called to a reported shooting on Sunday.
Houston RCMP says officers were called to a reported shooting on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Houston RCMP says one person is dead after a reported shooting in the northern B.C. community.

Investigators were called to the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Mounties.

READ MORE: What the investigation of the northern B.C. murders found — and what we still don't know

Responding officers found an adult man dead at the scene, which is being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not been identified.

The B.C. RCMP (E-Division) Major Crime Section has now taken over the case.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP investigating homicide

Houston RCMP described the killing as an “isolated incident,” and said there was no suggestion the public was at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

