RCMP investigating homicide in Houston, B.C. after reported shooting

Houston RCMP says one person is dead after a reported shooting in the northern B.C. community.
Investigators were called to the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Mounties.
Responding officers found an adult man dead at the scene, which is being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not been identified.
The B.C. RCMP (E-Division) Major Crime Section has now taken over the case.
Houston RCMP described the killing as an “isolated incident,” and said there was no suggestion the public was at risk.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
