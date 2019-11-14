Man charged after allegedly shooting woman, stealing police car in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting shooting a woman and stealing a police car in Mississauga earlier this year.

Police were called to Apple Blossom Circle, near Mavis Road and Highway 403, at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 with reports there was a dispute involving weapons.

After emergency crews arrived, police said a woman was found with gunshot wounds. The suspect took off, but he was found by officers a short distance away.

Following an “interaction” between officers and the accused, investigators said the suspect took off in a police cruiser. It was found nearby abandoned.

A video obtained by Global News appeared to show the moment the suspect stole the cruiser. A person, who is believed to be the suspect, was seen riding a bike in a residential area before a police cruiser pulls up, an officer gets out and begins to chase the accused. The two go out of camera range before the suspect ran back into camera range ahead of the officer, and appeared to get into the police cruiser and speed away.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, said an officer shot at the man after the cruiser was stolen. The independent agency invoked its mandate and is probing the incident.

The suspect was wanted in Thunder Bay for an alleged murder in 2017 and in Toronto for the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2014. Thunder Bay Police said he is a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Edmond Clovis, who died from trauma after an alleged altercation.

In an update released by Peel Regional Police Thursday evening, officers said the accused was arrested by 11 Division officers earlier in the day.

Michael Cleghorn was charged with attempted murder, assault, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and several firearm-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press

Man Arrested in Mississauga Shooting – https://t.co/CYdfLIdbOu — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 15, 2019

