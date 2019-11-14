Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly shooting woman, stealing police car in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:12 pm
Surveillance video appears to show moment suspect steals Peel police car
WATCH ABOVE: Surveillance video obtained by Global News appears to show the moment a suspect stole a Peel police car in Mississauga on Tuesday. Police said Michael Cleghorn allegedly shot a woman before stealing the cruiser. Police allege he later dumped the car before stealing a second vehicle. (Aug. 14)

Peel Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting shooting a woman and stealing a police car in Mississauga earlier this year.

Police were called to Apple Blossom Circle, near Mavis Road and Highway 403, at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 with reports there was a dispute involving weapons.

After emergency crews arrived, police said a woman was found with gunshot wounds. The suspect took off, but he was found by officers a short distance away.

Following an “interaction” between officers and the accused, investigators said the suspect took off in a police cruiser. It was found nearby abandoned.

READ MORE: Armed fugitive on the run after allegedly shooting woman, stealing cop car in Mississauga

A video obtained by Global News appeared to show the moment the suspect stole the cruiser. A person, who is believed to be the suspect, was seen riding a bike in a residential area before a police cruiser pulls up, an officer gets out and begins to chase the accused. The two go out of camera range before the suspect ran back into camera range ahead of the officer, and appeared to get into the police cruiser and speed away.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, said an officer shot at the man after the cruiser was stolen. The independent agency invoked its mandate and is probing the incident.

The suspect was wanted in Thunder Bay for an alleged murder in 2017 and in Toronto for the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2014. Thunder Bay Police said he is a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Edmond Clovis, who died from trauma after an alleged altercation.

READ MORE: Woman injured, suspect at large following shooting incident in Mississauga

In an update released by Peel Regional Police Thursday evening, officers said the accused was arrested by 11 Division officers earlier in the day.

Michael Cleghorn was charged with attempted murder, assault, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and several firearm-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeSpecial Investigations UnitMississauga crimeMississauga shootingOntario police watchdogMississauga newsmichael cleghornMan steals Peel Regional Police carMan steals police car
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.