Woman injured, suspect at large following shooting incident in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting incident in Mississauga that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and White Clover Way, just south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Const. Sarah Patten told media that a man and a woman had an altercation on Apple Blossom Circle, when shots were fired.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the incident, police said, and was taken to local hospital for treatment.

According to Patten, the man fled the area on foot through a park in the area before being confronted by police, leading into an altercation with officers.

“The male then got into a police cruiser and attempted to flee, at which time the officers tried to subdue him and they were unsuccessful,” she said.

The suspect then broke free from officers and drove away in the police cruiser. He then got into another stolen vehicle to flee the area, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later found in Toronto, but the suspect remains outstanding.

Patten said during the altercation between officers and the suspect, shots were fired by police and the use of a taser was attempted.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

–With files from Catherine McDonald and Adam Dabrowski