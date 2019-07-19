‘Worst nightmare:’ family of London woman slain outside Mississauga bar appeals to public

Peel Regional Police and the family of a 24-year-old London woman who died outside of a Mississauga bar are appealing to the public for any leads on the suspect responsible for her death.

On July 8, just after 2:30 a.m., Jackline Keji Gore was standing in a parking lot with friends outside of Fume Bar & Lounge near Torbram and Drew roads.

A short distance away, a man approached another group of men who were standing by the front doors of the bar, investigators said.

The suspect, armed with a gun, began shooting at one of the men who police believe was the intended target.

Police said that man then fled through the parking lot while being pursued by the suspect who continued shooting.

“Tragically, Jackline Keji Gore, was struck by one of the bullets as she was standing in the parking lot and was fatally wounded,” said Insp. Martin Ottaway from Peel police homicide to reporters at a press conference.

“She was an innocent victim to what can only be described as a senseless act of violence and disregard for human life.”

The suspect still remains at large. Police and family are appealing to the public for any information or video that may lead to his arrest.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a mask. He was last seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured, crossover-style SUV. Police said the suspect vehicle fled south on Torbram Road towards Derry Road. Police also believe the same suspect vehicle had been driving around the area between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and are asking anyone with dashcam footage to turn it over to police.

WATCH: 24-year-old woman from London, Ont. was killed outside a Mississauga nightclub (July 8, 2019)

“We know there were a number of people present in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. We need those people to do the right thing and come forward,” said Ottaway.

“Jackline was doing nothing more that night other than enjoying a night out with friends when her life was tragically taken away.”

Gore’s mother, father, cousin and family spokesperson were present at the news conference. Gore’s mother and father were too distraught to speak and instead had a family spokesperson speak for them.

“Their worst nightmare came true,” said the family spokesperson. “We, Jackline’s family and friends, are looking for closure.”

This is Peel Region’s 10th homicide of the year.

A very emotional scene right now outside Fume bar where 24-year-old Jackline Keji Gore was fatally shot 11 days ago. Still no arrests. Jackline was an “innocent bystander” says @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/5RqEvXNvVs — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) July 19, 2019