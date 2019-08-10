Suspect wanted after parking lot shooting in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are looking for a man in connection to shooting in Mississauga.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. on May 17 to the parking lot of a local establishment in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Wolfdale Road, just west of Mavis Road.

Investigators said the suspect was in an altercation at an establishment that then led to a dispute in the parking lot.

According to police, the incident escalated to the point where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at a man and woman. They did not suffer any injuries.

Officers have identified 26-year-old Thutop Phuntsok from Toronto as the suspect wanted in this shooting.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall with short black hair and was wearing braces. Investigators said at the time of the incident Phunstok was wearing glasses, a Champion brand tracksuit and Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.