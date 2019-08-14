Armed fugitive on the run after allegedly shooting woman, stealing cop car in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police were searching Wednesday for an armed fugitive who allegedly shot a woman and stole a cruiser west of Toronto, before fleeing in another stolen vehicle.

Peel Regional Police said Michael Cleghorn was wanted for attempted murder in connection with the alleged shooting, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mississauga, Ont.

Cleghorn is also wanted by two other forces in Ontario in connection with an alleged murder and the alleged sexual assault of a child.

“He’s armed and dangerous,” said Heather Cannon, a spokeswoman for the Peel force. “If anybody recognizes him or sees him, he should not be approached.”

Police said officers were called to a residential area in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon for a dispute involving weapons and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They allege Cleghorn, 31, fled the scene but was found a short time later and an altercation took place between him and officers. Police said Cleghorn then allegedly fled in a police cruiser.

The cruiser was then found a short distance away and police alleged the suspect had since stolen a second vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit, one of the province’s police watchdogs, said a Peel officer shot at the man after the squad car was stolen and Cleghorn may have been hurt.

The unit said it was probing what happened.

Cleghorn is also wanted in Thunder Bay for an alleged murder in 2017 and in Toronto for the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2014.

Thunder Bay Police said he is a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Edmond Clovis, who died from trauma after an alleged altercation.

