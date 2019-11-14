Menu

Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new photo of baby Archie for Prince Charles’ birthday

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:24 am
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcomed to Cape Town in first stop of Africa royal tour
WATCH (Sept. 23, 2019): Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, began their first overseas tour on Monday since the birth of their child Archie, starting in South Africa, where they were welcomed by locals in a township in Cape Town.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Prince Charles a happy birthday by sharing a never-before-seen photo of baby Archie on Thursday.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the couple posted a black-and-white photo of Prince Charles looking down on Archie on the day of his christening.

READ MORE: Royal baby Archie makes debut, meets Desmond Tutu during first-ever official royal engagement

In the photo, Archie wears a traditional royal christening gown and lays calmly in the arms of his dad, Prince Harry.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales — Sir, Pa, Grandpa,” they captioned the snap. The Prince of Wales turned 71.

Royal photographer Chris Allerton took the photo at Archie’s christening on July 5, two months after he was born.

READ MORE: Royal baby Archie christened in private family ceremony at Windsor Castle

The child’s christening was also the day royal watchers got to see the entire Royal Family, including Meghan Markle‘s mom, Doria Ragland, together under the same roof.

The group photo featured Archie’s aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the late Princess Diana‘s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The last time Prince Harry and Markle’s baby was seen in public was during their royal tour in Africa.

The six-month-old met with anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa on the trip.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle mom-shamed for how she carries baby Archie

On Sept. 25, day 3 of the royal couple’s tour, the duke and duchess had their firstborn in tow for tea time with Tutu and his daughter, Theresa Thandeka Tutu, in Cape Town.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on Africa royal tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on Africa royal tour

The family stopped by for finger foods at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which aims to help in the development of youth and leadership and facilitate discussions on social justice.

In video footage first shared on the couple’s Instagram account, Prince Harry can be heard telling Archie: “You get to meet Arch!”

The duchess can be heard describing her son as “an old soul” in more footage shared by the Sussexes.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

