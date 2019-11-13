Nova Scotia’s annual tree for Boston bundled up and on the road to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s annual present to the City of Boston is wrapped and on its way.

A 60-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce, donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Pictou County’s Black Point, was cut down with much fanfare on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin, as students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary performed Christmas carols and the Pictou Landing First Nation School performed in Mi’kmaw.

The tree is a thank-you gift to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies after 2,000 were killed and hundreds more affected by the Halifax explosion of Dec. 6, 1917.

Students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary and Pictou Landing First Nation schools gather at Black Point to celebrate the Tree for Boston. Government of Nova Scotia

The tree now begins its 1,100-kilometre trek to Boston.

It’ll make a stop in Halifax on Friday where it will receive its official public send-off from Premier Stephen McNeil and Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

The tree will also make an appearance at the Parade of Lights in downtown Halifax on Saturday.

