Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia’s annual tree for Boston bundled up and on the road to Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 7:46 pm
Nova Scotia tree begins traditional journey to Boston
WATCH: A massive tree belonging to a Nova Scotia couple has been cut down, wrapped up and put on a truck. The province sends a tree to Boston each year as a thank you for the city’s support after the Halifax Explosion.

Nova Scotia’s annual present to the City of Boston is wrapped and on its way.

A 60-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce, donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Pictou County’s Black Point, was cut down with much fanfare on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Pictou County family donates white spruce as annual Tree for Boston gift

The ceremony was attended by Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin, as students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary performed Christmas carols and the Pictou Landing First Nation School performed in Mi’kmaw.

The tree is a thank-you gift to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies after 2,000 were killed and hundreds more affected by the Halifax explosion of Dec. 6, 1917.

Students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary and Pictou Landing First Nation schools gather at Black Point to celebrate the Tree for Boston.
Students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary and Pictou Landing First Nation schools gather at Black Point to celebrate the Tree for Boston. Government of Nova Scotia

The tree now begins its 1,100-kilometre trek to Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

It’ll make a stop in Halifax on Friday where it will receive its official public send-off from Premier Stephen McNeil and Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

The tree will also make an appearance at the Parade of Lights in downtown Halifax on Saturday.

Survivors, families remember the Halifax explosion
Survivors, families remember the Halifax explosion
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxStephen McNeilhalifax explosionTree For BostonThe Halifax ExplosionDesmond WaitheCorina SaunderTree for Boston 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.