Pictou County family donates white spruce as annual Tree for Boston gift

Nova Scotia has announced that Pictou County will be sending this year’s annual Tree for Boston, a gift to thank the city of Boston for its efforts following the Halifax explosion in 1917.

The 60-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce, donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Pictou County’s Black Point, will soon be making its 1,100-kilometre trek to Boston.

“We are very proud and honoured. It is important to remember our past and recognize Boston for all their support during a tough moment in Nova Scotia’s history,” said Waithe.

The tree is a thank you gift to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies after 2,000 were killed and hundreds more affected by the Halifax explosion.

The Tree for Boston is a 45-foot-tall white spruce. NS government

“The Tree for Boston is about gratitude, friendship and harmony,” said Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin. “We continue to honour Boston for their kindness during our time of need following the Halifax explosion 102 years ago.”

According to the provincial government, a tree-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 13, which students from Pictou Landing First Nation and Frank H. MacDonald Elementary School will attend to learn about the annual tradition and the Halifax explosion.

The send-off for the Tree for Boston will be held on Nov. 15 at noon at Grand Parade in Halifax.