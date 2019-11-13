Infant abandonment space in Saskatoon needs more consultation: Sask. minister

Send this page to someone via email

Facing questions about Saskatchewan’s position on a baby abandonment program, the province’s social services minister said more discussions are needed.

In September 2018, Sanctum Care Group in Saskatoon announced plans for an “Angel’s Cradle” – an outward-facing, lockable door to a bassinet that alerts health care staff, but provides parents anonymity.

Shortly after the announcement, the Ministry of Social Services asked the non-governmental organization to pause its plans in favour of more review.

Last week, an infant was found dead inside a recycling bin in a Saskatoon alley.

“What took place on Friday was a very tragic occurrence, and as an organization, we feel some of the weight of that responsibility in delaying the opening of an Angel’s Cradle,” Sanctum executive director Katelyn Roberts said.

In light of the death, Sanctum plans to launch an Angel’s Cradle sometime in the new year. Currently, there is no Angel’s Cradle in Saskatoon and Roberts said the province was “not supportive” in 2018.

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman wouldn’t tell reporters whether or not he is in favour of a cradle’s implementation but stated he plans to meet with Sanctum’s board of directors.

When someone relinquishes a child, officials need details on whether it has allergies and what its family’s medical background is, according to the minister.

He said the Saskatoon Tribal Council has brought concerns forward that a baby left in an Angel’s Cradle would have no connection to their culture, community or family.

An earlier meeting of 85 stakeholders determined policy should focus on proactive measures, Merriman said.

The interior view of a cradle for abandoned infants at a hospital. File / Global News

“There are other mechanisms if somebody wants to be able to drop their baby off and they make that choice. Either it’s social services, our hospitals [or] police stations,” Merriman said.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili commended Sanctum’s work, which includes running a home for high-risk and HIV positive pregnant women at risk of having their infants apprehended.

The Saskatchewan NDP leader approved of Sanctum’s idea.

“This is a better option, understanding that it’s not the option that anyone wants, but it’s much better than the alternative,” Meili said.

Saskatoon police said there was evidence Friday that the deceased infant was a newborn and the mother was likely in a great deal of physical and emotional stress. She likely also required medical attention, according to the service.

Investigators were briefed on autopsy findings Wednesday, but the results haven’t been made public. Officers continue working to identify and find the newborn’s mother.

Since 2013, Covenant Health’s two hospitals in Edmonton have operated similar cradles. During that time, one newborn – who was healthy – was abandoned through the program.

Gordon Self, chief mission and ethics officer for Covenant Health, said the option is a last resort.

“Still, for reasons we don’t fully understand, incidents of people hiding their pregnancies and unsafe abandonment do occur, and our hope is a newborn safe haven can help prevent a tragic outcome,” Self said in a statement.

The option is also available in Vancouver.

In Canada, it’s a crime to abandon a child, though safe haven laws in the United States decriminalize the actions of parents who leave babies in designated places.