Sudden death in Saskatoon under police investigation

A sudden death Friday morning in Saskatoon is under a police investigation.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue North just before 9 a.m. for an unknown problem.

No other details have been released.

Police said members of both major crimes and the forensic identification section are in the early stages of the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

