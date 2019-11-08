Menu

Canada

Sudden death in Saskatoon under police investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 12:30 pm
Major crimes and the forensic identification section investigate a sudden death in Saskatoon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Major crimes and the forensic identification section investigate a sudden death in Saskatoon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

A sudden death Friday morning in Saskatoon is under a police investigation.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue North just before 9 a.m. for an unknown problem.

No other details have been released.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Thunderchild First Nation death

Police said members of both major crimes and the forensic identification section are in the early stages of the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

‘It’s disappointing’: widow reacts to sentencing of Sask. senior guilty of manslaughter
