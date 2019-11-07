Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Three teens charged with second-degree murder appear in Saskatoon court

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:54 pm
Three teens charged with second-degree murder all appeared in court on Nov. 7. They are charged in the shooting death of another teen, who was killed on Nov. 2.
Three teens charged with second-degree murder all appeared in court on Nov. 7. They are charged in the shooting death of another teen, who was killed on Nov. 2. File / Global News

Three young offenders charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of the year appeared in court on Nov. 7.

They’re facing second-degree murder charges and their lawyer has requested they remain in custody at facilities in Saskatoon or Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating death of teenager

There are also orders for no contact with each other.

Two of the boys are 15-years-old. The third is 17.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the teen victim, who died on Nov. 2.

More than a dozen people were standing to watch the proceedings.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said an autopsy found the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

First responders found the 15-year-old victim at the Teachers Credit Union (TCU) branch on Arlington Avenue around noon on Nov. 2.

READ MORE: Third teen charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019

SPS conducted search warrants at three homes and gathered physical evidence of the crimes, arresting two teens during the process.

One 15-year-old is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and was found to be in possession of a long-barrelled rifle.

Supporters of the victim’s family say they are pleased with how people from all corners of Saskatoon have come forward in support.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

All three accused are set to be back in court Nov. 15.

The 17-year-old was set to be sentenced on different charges on Nov. 25, but that has been pushed forward to Nov. 15.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSecond Degree MurderGun ViolenceSaskatoon HomicideYoung OffendersSaskatoon 15th homicideteens second degree murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.