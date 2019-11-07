Three teens charged with second-degree murder appear in Saskatoon court

Send this page to someone via email

Three young offenders charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of the year appeared in court on Nov. 7.

They’re facing second-degree murder charges and their lawyer has requested they remain in custody at facilities in Saskatoon or Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating death of teenager

There are also orders for no contact with each other.

Two of the boys are 15-years-old. The third is 17.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the teen victim, who died on Nov. 2.

More than a dozen people were standing to watch the proceedings.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said an autopsy found the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

First responders found the 15-year-old victim at the Teachers Credit Union (TCU) branch on Arlington Avenue around noon on Nov. 2.

SPS conducted search warrants at three homes and gathered physical evidence of the crimes, arresting two teens during the process.

One 15-year-old is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and was found to be in possession of a long-barrelled rifle.

Supporters of the victim’s family say they are pleased with how people from all corners of Saskatoon have come forward in support.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

All three accused are set to be back in court Nov. 15.

The 17-year-old was set to be sentenced on different charges on Nov. 25, but that has been pushed forward to Nov. 15.