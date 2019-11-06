Third teen charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019.

A 15-year-old boy died on Nov. 2 from a gunshot wound, Saskatoon police said on Wednesday.

He was found at the Teachers Credit Union branch on Arlington Avenue late that morning and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Police said the investigation into the shooting resulted in the search of three homes and two youth being taken into custody.

A search of a home in the 100 block of Weyakwin Drive took place late Tuesday, and residences in the 300 block of O’Regan Crescent and the 400 block of Witney Avenue were searched early Wednesday.

Police said physical evidence related to the homicide was gathered, but have not released any further details.

Along with the murder charge, a 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation. During his Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Global News learned the 15-year-old is accused of being in possession of a long-barrelled rifle.

At around 3:30 p.m. the same day, police announced its major crime investigators had charged a 17-year-old boy. He is also facing a charge of breach of an undertaking.

The 17-year-old is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Wednesday evening.

Major crime investigators charged another 15-year-old boy after he turned himself in to police on Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

All of the accused cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

-With files from Thomas Piller