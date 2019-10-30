Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter guilty plea in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 2:15 pm
Tyrone Nontell (pictured) pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting of Tyrell Bird in Prince Albert, Sask.
Tyrone Nontell (pictured) pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting of Tyrell Bird in Prince Albert, Sask. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

A Saskatchewan man who admitted to killing a gang member over a drug turf dispute has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Tyrone Nontell had been charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Prince Albert, Sask., courtroom to manslaughter in the shooting of Tyrell Bird.

Related News

READ MORE: Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting death

The court heard Nontell opened fire when Bird and two other people showed up at his Prince Albert home in June 2018 to discuss the drug spat.

Bird was shot in the face on June 28 and died in a Saskatoon hospital on July 2.

It was the first homicide of 2018 in Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Regina police rule Jenaya Wapemoose’s disappearance a homicide

Nontell was arrested on Oct. 11, 2018, during a traffic stop.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge granted a defence request that Nontell serve his time at a prison outside Saskatchewan because of assaults by gang members at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police
Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police

With files from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press
ShootingHomicideSaskatchewanPrince AlbertManslaughterPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert Police ServicePrince Albert HomicidePrince Albert ShootingShooting Prince AlbertTyrell BirdTyrone Nontell
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.