Manslaughter guilty plea in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting death

A Saskatchewan man who admitted to killing a gang member over a drug turf dispute has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Tyrone Nontell had been charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Prince Albert, Sask., courtroom to manslaughter in the shooting of Tyrell Bird.

The court heard Nontell opened fire when Bird and two other people showed up at his Prince Albert home in June 2018 to discuss the drug spat.

Bird was shot in the face on June 28 and died in a Saskatoon hospital on July 2.

It was the first homicide of 2018 in Prince Albert.

Nontell was arrested on Oct. 11, 2018, during a traffic stop.

The judge granted a defence request that Nontell serve his time at a prison outside Saskatchewan because of assaults by gang members at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

—With files from Global News