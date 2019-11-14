Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans get ready to take on Roughriders in Western Finals

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one win away from the Grey Cup final.

On Sunday the team will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Finals, and they know their team of loyal fans will be there to help cheer them on.

“It’s awesome seeing those patches of blue throughout the stadium,” offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld said of the Winnipeg fans who make the trip west to Regina.

“It is a hostile environment, it’s a loud stadium, but seeing those fans in the blue and cheering when we make plays or cheering when their offence is on the field, it’s great for us.”

Running back Andrew Harris says the atmosphere is going to be chaotic.

“It’s going to be nuts, going to be nuts, we all know how passionate those fans are and we’re in a war right now to go to Grey Cup,” he said.

“That excites me, and I know it excites the guys in this locker room. There’s no better feeling than going to an atmosphere like that and shutting up their fans and coming out with a ‘W’, that’s the goal.”

The Bombers were practicing in a snow covered stadium Wednesday and die-hard fans were in the stands, happy to support their team.

“We’re just the loudest fans in the CFL. If had to make a prediction I think we’re going to go all the way,” fan Derek Lowen said.

Fans like George Vincent have been cheering on the Blue and Gold since they were kids.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride but it’s really exciting that they have a chance this year,” he said. Tweet This

In Regina, restaurants like Pile O’ Bones Brewing are stocking up to host fans from both sides of the rivalry.

“It is funny to see like the blue jerseys, the green jerseys, in the same room, just sort of like taunting each other. But in the end, they’re cheering and sharing a meal together,” said Kate Byblow, taproom manager.

There are still tickets available to Sunday’s game online.

The Regina Hotel Association says their hotels are running at about 55 per cent occupancy for the weekend.

