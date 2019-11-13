39-year-old man charged with impaired driving, stunting in Innisfil: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged with impaired and stunt driving after an officer stopped a speeding, “erratic” vehicle in Innisfil on Sunday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At 3:35 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling erratically at a high rate of speed north on Yonge Street near the 4th Line, police add.

The vehicle was clocked at 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to officers.

Police say an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and eventually, the vehicle was pulled over safely on the 7th Line, east of Yonge Street.

The driver was arrested after the officer detected an odour of alcohol and obvious signs of impairment, police say.

The man was transported to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of more than twice the legal limit, according to police.

Officers say the 39-year-old Innisfil man was charged with dangerous operation, impaired driving, over 80, stunt driving and speeding.

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court date and was transported home by cab.

South Simcoe police say speeding and impaired driving are the two top factors in collisions and are reminding residents that with holiday party season approaching, time is the only thing that sobers people up.

