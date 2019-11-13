Menu

Huntsville OPP offer winter driving tips

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:34 pm
Police say drivers should prepare themselves by planning their trip before starting out.
Police say drivers should prepare themselves by planning their trip before starting out. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Huntsville OPP are offering winter driving tips to residents who will be on the road this season.

Police say drivers should prepare themselves by planning their trip before starting out, noting residents can visit Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation website for road conditions at Ontario 511.

According to officers, drivers should dress for winter even though they are travelling in the car. People should also carry a cellphone to contact emergency services if trouble ever arises, police say.

Officers say drivers should carry a survival kit in their vehicle. They recommend including a shovel, blanket, booster cables, a flashlight, high-energy food, matches and a candle.

“Make sure your heater and defroster is working properly, check all lights including hazards to ensure they are working,” police said in a statement.

“Clear your car of all snow and ice, fill up windshield washer fluid if needed and keep your fuel tank at least half full.”

If you don’t need to travel in bad weather, officers advise staying at home. But if you need to drive, OPP recommend adjusting your driving accordingly.

Police say drivers should allot extra time travelling to and from destinations and slow down when driving.

“Leave ample space between yourself and the car in front of you,” police said in the statement.

“If you experience trouble, if possible, park your vehicle well off the roadway and stay in [the] vehicle until help has arrived.”
