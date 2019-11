Send this page to someone via email

The first overnight winter storm of the season caused a number of power outages and damage across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

OPP are advising that driving conditions in central Ontario are hazardous this morning due to strong winds.

If traffic lights are out, police remind drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.

More to come.

Due to inclement weather and high winds, sections of #Innisfil are currently without power. We are reminding all motorists to treat intersections as 4-way stops when traffic lights are out. This is our first snow fall! Go slow and use caution. #snow #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/wqtGJagKsI — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) November 1, 2019

