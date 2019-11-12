1 dead following collision involving dump truck in Essa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP Cst. Chad Wilson says.

“The crash happened at around 2:30 this afternoon,” Wilson said. “The exact mechanics of the collision are being determined by the collision reconstructionists, also known as the technical traffic collision investigators.”

The crash happened on County Road 21 near the 9th Line, Wilson added.

Fatal collision on Cty rd 21 in Essa, Twsp.

Cty 21 closed from 8th – 10th lines and 9th line north and south.

Video for more details.

Witnesses please call #NottyOPP

888-310-1122

^cw pic.twitter.com/boUPZKmdqs — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“The dump truck driver has been pronounced [dead] at scene,” he said. “The driver of the pickup truck was assessed at scene by EMS and released.”

According to Wilson, there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

County Road 21 has been closed between the 8th and 10 lines and at the north and south part of the 9th line. Wilson said the roads are not expected to open for several hours.

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash