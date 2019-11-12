Menu

1 dead following collision involving dump truck in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 5:53 pm
County Road 21 is closed between the 8th and 10 lines and at the north and south part of the 9th line.
County Road 21 is closed between the 8th and 10 lines and at the north and south part of the 9th line. Twitter/OPP Central

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP Cst. Chad Wilson says.

“The crash happened at around 2:30 this afternoon,” Wilson said. “The exact mechanics of the collision are being determined by the collision reconstructionists, also known as the technical traffic collision investigators.”

The crash happened on County Road 21 near the 9th Line, Wilson added.

Story continues below advertisement
“The dump truck driver has been pronounced [dead] at scene,” he said. “The driver of the pickup truck was assessed at scene by EMS and released.”

According to Wilson, there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

County Road 21 has been closed between the 8th and 10 lines and at the north and south part of the 9th line. Wilson said the roads are not expected to open for several hours.

