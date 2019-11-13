Menu

Health

Ontario government announces digital health strategy which includes video visits, online bookings

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 3:44 pm
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announced Wednesday Ontario's plan for a new digital-first health strategy.
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announced Wednesday Ontario's plan for a new digital-first health strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says in about two years, patients will be able to book more appointments online and review their own electronic health records.

She says the government is adopting a digital-first health strategy, which is expected to be fully implemented in 2021-22.

READ MORE: Ontario government starts merging health agencies, fires nine LHIN executives

Elliott says the strategy also includes using more video visits with health-care professionals and giving providers better access to patient records that are in multiple locations.

She says patients will be able to go online to book appointments that work best for them, and review their secure health record online.

READ MORE: Ontario kids will soon have free access to several attractions across the province

Ontario Health Teams, which will be the central part of a new care co-ordination system, will be able to collect, share and use information to provide better care.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says that will mean patients don’t have to re-tell their health stories, but pledges the Personal Health Information Protection Act will also be strengthened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

