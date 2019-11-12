Ontario kids will soon have free access to several attractions across the province

The Ontario government is moving to allow children free access to several attractions across the province, as revealed last week in the government’s fall economic statement.
The original ‘Fun Pass’ program was created in 2006 and allows school-aged children to access 16 popular attractions when accompanied by an adult.
While full details have yet to be released, the government said they will be following the model of the existing program.
Currently, the pass only allows access for up to two children at a time, however that may change once the new initiative comes into place. A timeline for full details was not revealed.
Lisa MacLeod, the minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, told Global News in a statement, “Our government is striving to protect and preserve our unique cultural identity while highlighting that we are open for business.
“By increasing children’s access to Ontario’s museums, attractions, galleries and historic sites, we’re encouraging families to explore all that Ontario has to offer while driving indirect investments in local communities across the province.”
The current pass allows access to the attractions, museums, galleries and historic sites listed below:
CENTRAL ONTARIO
Kleinburg
- McMichael Canadian Art Collection
Midland
- Sainte-Marie among the Hurons
Penetanguishene
- Discovery Harbour
Toronto
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre (tours only)
NORTHERN ONTARIO
Sudbury
- Science North
Thunder Bay
- Fort William Historical Park
SOUTH-WESTERN ONTARIO
Dresden
- Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site
EASTERN ONTARIO
Brockville
- Fulford Place Museum
Kingston
- Fort Henry National Historic Site
Morrisburg
- Upper Canada Village
SOUTH-CENTRAL ONTARIO
Burlington
- Royal Botanical Gardens
Niagara Falls
- Butterfly Conservatory
- Old Fort Erie
Queenston
- Laura Secord Homestead
