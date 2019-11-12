Ontario kids will soon have free access to several attractions across the province

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is moving to allow children free access to several attractions across the province, as revealed last week in the government’s fall economic statement.

The original ‘Fun Pass’ program was created in 2006 and allows school-aged children to access 16 popular attractions when accompanied by an adult.

While full details have yet to be released, the government said they will be following the model of the existing program.

Currently, the pass only allows access for up to two children at a time, however that may change once the new initiative comes into place. A timeline for full details was not revealed.

Lisa MacLeod, the minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, told Global News in a statement, “Our government is striving to protect and preserve our unique cultural identity while highlighting that we are open for business.

“By increasing children’s access to Ontario’s museums, attractions, galleries and historic sites, we’re encouraging families to explore all that Ontario has to offer while driving indirect investments in local communities across the province.”

The current pass allows access to the attractions, museums, galleries and historic sites listed below:

CENTRAL ONTARIO

Kleinburg

McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Midland

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons

Penetanguishene

Discovery Harbour

Toronto

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre (tours only)

NORTHERN ONTARIO

Sudbury

Science North

Thunder Bay

Fort William Historical Park

SOUTH-WESTERN ONTARIO

Dresden

Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site

EASTERN ONTARIO

Brockville

Fulford Place Museum

Kingston

Fort Henry National Historic Site

Morrisburg

Upper Canada Village

SOUTH-CENTRAL ONTARIO

Burlington

Royal Botanical Gardens

Niagara Falls

Butterfly Conservatory

Old Fort Erie

Queenston

Laura Secord Homestead