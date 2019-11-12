Menu

Canada

Ontario kids will soon have free access to several attractions across the province

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:42 pm
The Ontario government is moving to allow children free access to several attractions across the province, as revealed in the recent fall economic statement.
The Ontario government is moving to allow children free access to several attractions across the province, as revealed last week in the government’s fall economic statement.

The original ‘Fun Pass’ program was created in 2006 and allows school-aged children to access 16 popular attractions when accompanied by an adult.

While full details have yet to be released, the government said they will be following the model of the existing program.

READ MORE: Military service members, veterans to get free access to Ontario parks starting Remembrance Day

Currently, the pass only allows access for up to two children at a time, however that may change once the new initiative comes into place. A timeline for full details was not revealed.

Lisa MacLeod, the minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, told Global News in a statement, “Our government is striving to protect and preserve our unique cultural identity while highlighting that we are open for business.

Story continues below advertisement

“By increasing children’s access to Ontario’s museums, attractions, galleries and historic sites, we’re encouraging families to explore all that Ontario has to offer while driving indirect investments in local communities across the province.”

The current pass allows access to the attractions, museums, galleries and historic sites listed below:

CENTRAL ONTARIO

Kleinburg

  • McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Midland

  • Sainte-Marie among the Hurons

Penetanguishene

  • Discovery Harbour

Toronto

  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Royal Ontario Museum
  • Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre (tours only)

NORTHERN ONTARIO

Sudbury

  • Science North

Thunder Bay

  • Fort William Historical Park

SOUTH-WESTERN ONTARIO

Dresden

  • Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site
Story continues below advertisement

EASTERN ONTARIO

Brockville

  • Fulford Place Museum

Kingston

  • Fort Henry National Historic Site

Morrisburg

  • Upper Canada Village

SOUTH-CENTRAL ONTARIO

Burlington

  • Royal Botanical Gardens

Niagara Falls

  • Butterfly Conservatory
  • Old Fort Erie

Queenston

  • Laura Secord Homestead
Ontario governmentFord governmentOntario PC GovernmentOntario AttractionsOntario fun passOntario kids attractionOntario museums
