Canada

Military service members, veterans to get free access to Ontario parks starting Remembrance Day

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:37 am
Updated November 8, 2019 11:49 am
Environment Minister Jeff Yurek (middle) poses with a group of veterans and members from the Royal Canadian Legion in St. Thomas following Friday's announcement.
Environment Minister Jeff Yurek (middle) poses with a group of veterans and members from the Royal Canadian Legion in St. Thomas following Friday's announcement. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek announced Friday that the government will offer free weekday entry to Ontario parks for veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The new initiative is set to begin on November 11th which is Remembrance Day.

Passes are limited to service members that reside in Ontario and will give them access to 304 provincial parks.

Ontario's memorial to veterans of Afghanistan war ready for Remembrance Day next year

“Ontarians are grateful for the service of the brave heroes in uniform and of those heroes who have served our great country in the past,” Yurek said in a statement released to the media.

“Providing veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members free access to our beautiful provincial parks is a token of appreciation for the sacrifices they have made to protect the freedoms we have and the values we hold dear,” he added.

The provincial government also allows veterans and active service members to fish recreationally in Ontario without the purchase of a license.

