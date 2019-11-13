Saskatchewan RCMP search for prisoner who escaped in the Yorkton area

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said they are searching for a prisoner who walked away from a work crew in the Yorkton area on Nov. 7.

Police describe Zachery Walter Hahn, 23 as about five-foot-nine and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, but had shaved his head at the time of his escape.

Hahn was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.

Police say Hahn frequently visits Regina.

Saskatchewan Correctional Service initially searched in and around the Yorkton and Regina regions, but was unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

