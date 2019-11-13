Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP search for prisoner who escaped in the Yorkton area

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:04 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating prisoner Zachary Walter Hahn, 23, after he walked away from a work crew on Nov. 7, 2019.
Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating prisoner Zachary Walter Hahn, 23, after he walked away from a work crew on Nov. 7, 2019. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP said they are searching for a prisoner who walked away from a work crew in the Yorkton area on Nov. 7.

Police describe Zachery Walter Hahn, 23 as about five-foot-nine and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, but had shaved his head at the time of his escape.

READ MORE: 3 inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

Hahn was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.

Police say Hahn frequently visits Regina.

READ MORE: 2 escapees from Saskatchewan Penitentiary caught in Saskatoon: RCMP

Saskatchewan Correctional Service initially searched in and around the Yorkton and Regina regions, but was unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceSask RCMPCrime StoppersYorktonSaskatchewan RCMPPrisonerYorkton SaskatchewanEscapeeWork CrewSaskatchewan Correctional Service
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.