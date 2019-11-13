Man dies after police-involved shooting in Stone Mills Township

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Lennox and Addington OPP officer in Stone Mills Township.

The SIU confirmed Wednesday morning that a 48-year-old man was shot and died after an OPP officer discharged their firearm several times following an incident near Enterprise, Ont.

According to an SIU news release, a resident in Stone Mills came upon a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 5 Lake Road and County Road 14 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The SIU has confirmed that a 48 year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times by an OPP officer here just off the intersection of Fifth Lake Rd and County Rd 14 at around 6 pm yesterday.

The SIU says a man from the disabled vehicle told the resident to go away, telling the individual he was in possession of guns.

The resident then reportedly left to call 911.

The SIU described OPP arriving at the scene of the vehicle in the ditch and reportedly getting into an altercation with the man.

“The officer discharged his firearm multiple times, and the man was struck multiple times,” the SIU release said.

The yet-to-be-identified man was pronounced dead at the scene. OPP are not releasing any information about the deceased at this time.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the shooting.